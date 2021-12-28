Rathbone Brothers plc Buys 58,623 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 80.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,623 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc owned about 0.08% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $5,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.50 and its 200 day moving average is $47.42. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SKX shares. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus lowered Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

