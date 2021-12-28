Rathbone Brothers plc Has $117.94 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 720,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 1.3% of Rathbone Brothers plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $117,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $158.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $467.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.87. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $198.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.79.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

