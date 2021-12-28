Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $11,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 157,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 40,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 277,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

CVX opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

In related news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 388,301 shares of company stock worth $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

