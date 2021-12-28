Rathbone Brothers plc Raises Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,738 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Trimble were worth $4,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 47.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trimble by 87.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $522,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $610,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,120. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $88.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.14. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trimble from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

Trimble Profile

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

