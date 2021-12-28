Rathbone Brothers plc Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Rathbone Brothers plc decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,437,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 29,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.30, for a total value of $6,567,699.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $224.69 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $222.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 38.74%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.17.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

