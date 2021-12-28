Rathbone Brothers plc Sells 13,334 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Rathbone Brothers plc lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 5.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 223,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,334 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $7,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWU. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $33.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 1 year low of $29.07 and a 1 year high of $34.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its 200 day moving average is $32.96.

