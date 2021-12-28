Rathbone Brothers plc Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rathbone Brothers plc reduced its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,588 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $438.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $426.04 and a 200 day moving average of $410.91. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $335.37 and a 52 week high of $438.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $1.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

