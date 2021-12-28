Raydium (RAY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $75.82 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $579.27 million and approximately $75.82 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can now be purchased for about $7.25 or 0.00014598 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Raydium has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00059357 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,931.46 or 0.07910929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00077713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,636.46 or 0.99879107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00053064 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00007832 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,845,909 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

