Raymond James & Associates Buys 12,731 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in McKesson were worth $28,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 8.2% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 96.3% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCK opened at $245.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $169.34 and a twelve month high of $245.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.97.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.23 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 5,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,791 shares of company stock valued at $11,362,145. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.83.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

