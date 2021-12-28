Raymond James & Associates Has $29.60 Million Stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,270 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Northern Trust were worth $29,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 140.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Northern Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 69,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,919 shares during the period. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $120.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $88.20 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.