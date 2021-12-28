Raymond James & Associates Has $34.18 Million Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,998,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,662 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vistra were worth $34,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 89.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently -14.35%.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.