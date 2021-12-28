Raymond James & Associates Purchases 790 Shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $28,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the second quarter valued at about $52,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $405.19 on Tuesday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.27.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

