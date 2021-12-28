Raymond James & Associates Sells 6,612 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,612 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $31,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 31.3% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 17.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 225,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,700,000 after purchasing an additional 34,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTB opened at $153.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $123.50 and a 1-year high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.97.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

