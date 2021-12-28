Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 56,428 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $18,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in DraftKings by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DraftKings by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,055 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,288,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.04.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, with a total value of $1,976,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,010 shares of company stock valued at $48,923,683 in the last quarter. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

