Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,537 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,084 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $20,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Rentals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jose B. Alvarez sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.80, for a total value of $347,615.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on URI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded United Rentals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $297.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Rentals from $402.00 to $384.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $405.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut United Rentals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $439.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.20.

Shares of URI opened at $333.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $360.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.59. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $223.72 and a 52 week high of $414.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.91.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $6.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by ($0.22). United Rentals had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.91 EPS for the current year.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

