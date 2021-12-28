Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $17.92 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,543 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $17,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,867,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FDS opened at $485.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.59. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $294.21 and a fifty-two week high of $488.41.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FDS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research raised FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.40.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.