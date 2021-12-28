Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 6.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 795,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,615 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ping Identity were worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ping Identity by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.36.

Ping Identity stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $37.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.84 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,602,000 shares of company stock worth $322,865,060 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

