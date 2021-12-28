Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 34,054 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 14.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 200,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,054 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $16,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $100.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.62 and a 1 year high of $102.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $87.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total value of $1,108,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

