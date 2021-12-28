Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Purchased by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 50.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the second quarter worth $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 49.8% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 61.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 48.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RJF stock opened at $101.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $62.02 and a twelve month high of $103.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.35. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.68%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 3,400 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total value of $340,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 5,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $480,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,013 shares of company stock worth $2,968,320 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RJF. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.83.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

