Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04. Real Brokerage has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $4.35.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Real Brokerage will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Real Brokerage by 179.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 429,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 275,934 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Real Brokerage during the third quarter worth about $895,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Real Brokerage in the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 197,325 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Real Brokerage by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 73,275 shares during the period. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

