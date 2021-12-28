Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for U.S. Well Services (USWS)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ: USWS):

12/22/2021 – U.S. Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

12/21/2021 – U.S. Well Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

12/14/2021 – U.S. Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

12/11/2021 – U.S. Well Services was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

12/7/2021 – U.S. Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

11/19/2021 – U.S. Well Services was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “U.S. Well Services Inc. is a special purpose acquisition company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. “

USWS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.19. 743,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,658,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.30 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.66. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $11.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.80.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $56.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 756.1% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 104,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 92,670 shares in the last quarter.

US Well Services, Inc engages in the provision of high-pressure and hydraulic fracturing services in oil and natural gas basins. Its FRAC technology delivers electric, mobile well stimulation systems powered by locally supplied natural gas including field gas sourced directly from the wellhead. It also offers PowerPath, OPTI-FLEX, WhisperFrac, F3 FUEL, AIM, and Clean Fleet technologies.

