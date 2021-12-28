Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating.

RDWWF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Investec initiated coverage on Redrow in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDWWF opened at $8.55 on Tuesday. Redrow has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

