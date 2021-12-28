Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.20% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $127,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $712.75.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.75, for a total transaction of $576,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.50, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,195 shares of company stock valued at $22,350,241 in the last quarter. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $634.77 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $441.00 and a 52-week high of $686.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $628.94 and a 200 day moving average of $609.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.