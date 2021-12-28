Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Bought by QCI Asset Management Inc. NY

QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063,000 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY owned approximately 0.11% of Regions Financial worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,684,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,982,000 after buying an additional 4,905,313 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,706,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,729,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,515 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $54,610,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 14.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,603,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,275,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,307,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RF. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.40 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

In related news, EVP Amala Duggirala sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $612,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE RF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.96. 13,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,919,407. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.12. Regions Financial had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.56%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

