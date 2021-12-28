Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.84. Regis shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 2,597,459 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGS shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Regis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.73.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). Regis had a negative return on equity of 214.11% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $77.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Regis Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regis in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Regis by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 14,807 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Regis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Regis by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Regis by 297.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 240,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Regis Corp. engages in the ownership, franchise, and operation of beauty salons. It operates through the Company-Owned Salons and Franchise Salons segments. The segments offer haircutting, styling, hair coloring, and other related services. It also sells hair care and other beauty products. Its brands include Supercuts, SmartStyle Hair Salon, Cost Cutters, First Choice Haircutters, Roosters, Opensalon, and Best Cuts.

