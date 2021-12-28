Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for SSP Group (SSPG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of SSP Group (LON: SSPG) in the last few weeks:

12/20/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 350 ($4.70) to GBX 320 ($4.30). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – SSP Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 370 ($4.97) to GBX 350 ($4.70). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/8/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They now have a GBX 350 ($4.70) price target on the stock.

12/8/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/8/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 375 ($5.04) price target on the stock.

11/26/2021 – SSP Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

11/10/2021 – SSP Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on the stock.

SSPG traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 244.60 ($3.29). The company had a trading volume of 204,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SSP Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.37). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.77.

In other SSP Group news, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,474.93). Insiders acquired 18,148 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,543 over the last 90 days.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

