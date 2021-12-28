Retirement Income Solutions Inc Boosts Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth about $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MCD opened at $268.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $253.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.85. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $268.26. The company has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCD shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $269.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.10.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

