Retirement Income Solutions Inc Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,365,000 after buying an additional 818,514 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 275.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 471,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,319,000 after purchasing an additional 346,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 779,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,622,000 after buying an additional 325,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $84.81 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $60.70 and a twelve month high of $84.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

