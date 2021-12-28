Retirement Systems of Alabama Acquires 874 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $18,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 15.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,767,000 after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $1,007,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 50.7% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 45,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,164,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.6% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 60,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.30.

RGA stock opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $94.32 and a twelve month high of $134.93. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

