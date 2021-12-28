Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $21.89 Million Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,787 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Innovative Portfolios increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. TFC Financial Management boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 34,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after buying an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total value of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $83.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $78.91. The company has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $74.01 and a 52 week high of $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

