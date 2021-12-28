Retirement Systems of Alabama Increases Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 328,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,797 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 119,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after buying an additional 31,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARWR. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

ARWR opened at $66.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $68.79. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $1,351,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $4,053,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,680,095. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

