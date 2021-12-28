Retirement Systems of Alabama Makes New Investment in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 272,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,410,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total value of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE GXO opened at $91.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $105.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GXO. Zacks Investment Research raised GXO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

