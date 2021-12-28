Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 5,314 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 155,409 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,314 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $17,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

EME opened at $128.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.88. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

