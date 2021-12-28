Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 7,636 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,636 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $19,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BC. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brunswick in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brunswick in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Brunswick by 53.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BC opened at $97.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.38. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $75.87 and a one year high of $117.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.73.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

