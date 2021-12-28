Reviewing Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG)

The American Energy Group (OTCMKTS:AEGG) and Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

The American Energy Group has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The American Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The American Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 0 2 1 3.33

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.36%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than The American Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The American Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 9.23 -$159.45 million ($1.60) -8.62

The American Energy Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.6% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The American Energy Group and Kimbell Royalty Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The American Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Kimbell Royalty Partners -53.06% 5.88% 3.31%

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats The American Energy Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The American Energy Group

The American Energy Group Ltd. is an energy resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties. Its portfolio includes Yasin Block, Zamzama North, and Sanjawi projects. The company was founded on July 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Wilton, CT.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

