Reviewing Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ)

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) and Boqii (NYSE:BQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Missfresh and Boqii, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Missfresh 0 1 4 0 2.80 Boqii 0 0 1 0 3.00

Missfresh currently has a consensus target price of $10.59, suggesting a potential upside of 162.19%. Given Missfresh’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Missfresh is more favorable than Boqii.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Missfresh and Boqii’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Missfresh $935.69 million 0.89 -$251.71 million N/A N/A Boqii $154.31 million 0.57 -$29.68 million ($0.01) -98.00

Boqii has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Missfresh.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.9% of Missfresh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of Boqii shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Missfresh and Boqii’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Missfresh N/A N/A N/A Boqii -17.59% -219.01% -39.20%

Summary

Missfresh beats Boqii on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Missfresh

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks. The company also sells its products through vending machines. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Boqii

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

