Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 37.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,559 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares in the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 260,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 95,100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

REXR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $45.90 and a one year high of $78.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.36, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 143.28%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

