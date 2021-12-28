Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Sells $230,023.84 in Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Wendy Diddell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 23rd, Wendy Diddell sold 1,600 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $20,048.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Wendy Diddell sold 67,086 shares of Richardson Electronics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $841,258.44.

Shares of Richardson Electronics stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.29. 530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,309. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.46 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth approximately $301,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 87.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,623 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

