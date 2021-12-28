Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $9.39 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Riverstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 46,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 4.3% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $9,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,084,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.30. 1,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 973,415. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $138.14 and a 52-week high of $238.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $222.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSCO shares. Bank of America lowered Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

