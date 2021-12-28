Riverstone Advisors LLC Invests $412,000 in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 0.2% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 17.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,187,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,351,000 after buying an additional 620,209 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 182.3% in the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,590,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,421 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,809,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,772,000 after purchasing an additional 311,611 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 32.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,387,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,762,000 after purchasing an additional 581,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.9% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 871,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 433,159 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PULS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $49.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,736. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average is $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

Featured Article: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.