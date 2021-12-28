Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)’s stock price was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 102.51 and last traded at 103.69. Approximately 37,571 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 27,412,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at 107.09.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RIVN shares. Tigress Financial started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rivian in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 134.64.

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -11.92 by 4.24. The company had revenue of 1.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.03 million. Analysts expect that Rivian will post -5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rivian news, Director Rose M. Marcario bought 12,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 936,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Jeff Baker bought 20,000 shares of Rivian stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 78.00 per share, for a total transaction of 1,560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 171,025 shares of company stock worth $13,339,950 in the last 90 days.

About Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian is an American electric vehicle automaker and automotive technology company founded in 2009. Rivian is building an electric sport utility vehicle and pickup truck on a “skateboard” platform that can support future vehicles or be adopted by other companies.

