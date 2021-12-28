Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.14

Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RKLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.14 and last traded at $4.22, with a volume of 16726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockley Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $531.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of -0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.19.

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Rockley Photonics Holdings Ltd will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William Huyett purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $164,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Rockley Photonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,374,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $553,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rockley Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

About Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

