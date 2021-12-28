Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Raised by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Rockwell Automation worth $43,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROK. FMR LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $85,004.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,440 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,909 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $348.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $314.50. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROK. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.19.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

