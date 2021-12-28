Ryder System (NYSE:R) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Ryder System (NYSE:R) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.27% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ryder is benefiting from improving economic and freight conditions in the United States. Revenues at all segments grew (due to higher rental revenues, new business and favorable pricing) in the first nine months of 2021. The company raised earnings guidance for 2021 owing to favorable market conditions, driven by higher used vehicle sales and increased pricing in lease and commercial rental businesses. Earnings per share are now estimated in the band of $8.40-$8.50 compared with $7.20-$7.50 expected previously. The company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks are also encouraging. We are also positive on the company's impending acquisition of Whiplash. The transaction is likely to be completed shortly. However, the company's liquidity position is a concern. Also, escalated capex may play a spoilsport.”

R has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.44.

NYSE R traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $81.34. 5,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,831. Ryder System has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Ryder System by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

