Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 129,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 36,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

NYSE:RHP opened at $90.44 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RHP shares. Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.