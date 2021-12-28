Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Bought by Freemont Management S.A.

Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 748,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Freemont Management S.A.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $8,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 145,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 333,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,945,000 after buying an additional 131,443 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sabre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Wesleyan Assurance Society grew its stake in Sabre by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 473,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Sabre by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 196,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SABR stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.83. The company had a trading volume of 34,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,386. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $441.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 69.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.87) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $294,826. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

