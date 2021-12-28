SafeInsure (SINS) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $343.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. SafeInsure has a market cap of $206,509.98 and $343.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00032755 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000294 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000647 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0996 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SafeInsure Profile

SINS is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 21,983,854 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

