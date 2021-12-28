SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Purchased by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,381 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $6,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 625,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,826,000 after acquiring an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,855,000.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $1,168,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $160,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,303 shares of company stock worth $3,434,276. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on SAIL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.54.

SAIL stock opened at $48.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.48. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.98 and a beta of 1.83.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL).

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.