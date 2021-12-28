Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.08. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $31.25 and a 12 month high of $51.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average of $45.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 43.70%. The business had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 24.81%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total value of $127,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 62.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

See Also: Key terms to understand channel trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.