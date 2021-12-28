Sarcophagus (SARCO) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $58,866.00

Sarcophagus (CURRENCY:SARCO) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. One Sarcophagus coin can now be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00002265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sarcophagus has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sarcophagus has a market cap of $17.38 million and approximately $58,866.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,880.41 or 0.07915761 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00076651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,954.99 or 0.99864792 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053033 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00007921 BTC.

About Sarcophagus

Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 coins. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio

Sarcophagus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sarcophagus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

